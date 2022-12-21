(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Locked In: Famke Janssen to Lead Psychological Thriller for Netflix

By Maggie Dela Paz

According to Deadline, X-Men actress Famke Janssen has officially signed on for the leading role in Netflix’s forthcoming psychological thriller film titled Locked In. She will be joined by Sanditon star Rose Williams, who will portray Janssen’s newlywed daughter-in-law. Production is already underway in the UK.

Locked In will serve as the feature directorial debut of Nour Wazzi. It is written by 28 Weeks Later‘s Rowan Joffé. In addition to Janssen and Williams, it will also star Finn Cole (Peaky Blinders), Alex Hassell (Violent Night), and Anna Friel (Pushing Daisies).

The film will center around an unhappy newlywed Lina, who will go against her brittle, damaged mother-in-law, Katherine,” reads the synopsis. “An affair sets Lina onto a journey of secrecy, betrayal and murder — and a plot to seemingly destroy her. But who is the real victim, and who can she truly trust?”

Locked In is produced by Nicky Bentham, with Alison Jackson set as an executive producer. It hails from Neon Films and Gaumont.

Janssen is best known for portraying the role of Jean Grey/Dark Phoenix in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise. She will also next be seen in the Sam Raimi-produced action thriller Boy Kills World.

