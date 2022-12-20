Mike Hodges Passes Away: Get Carter Director Was 90

Esteemed director Mike Hodges has passed away at the age of 90.

Mike Kaplan, a close longtime friend of Hodges and producer of I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead, announced the director’s passing on December 20, 2022.

Hodges was best known for his acclaimed crime dramas, such as Get Carter, Pulp, Croupier, and the previously mentioned I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead. Hodges also directed 1980’s Flash Gordon film, which featured music done by Queen. In addition to directing, Hodges wrote and produced various projects over the years.

Hodges is survived by his wife, two sons, and five grandchildren.

ComingSoon sends condolences to Mike Hodges’ friends and family during this tough time.