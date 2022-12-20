James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot’s Status as Wonder Woman

Rumors surrounding James Gunn’s future plans for the DC Universe are still flying around, one of which being that the director is planning on getting rid of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. According to Gunn, though, no decision of the sort has been made.

Responding to a recent fan comment on an Instagram post, Gunn said that he’s not sure where people have gotten the idea that Gadot had been removed from any films. The response comes after a fan posted that they were excited to see what Gunn had in store, but didn’t like that they had “booted” both Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot.

Gunn also took to Twitter to debunk the idea of every character but those from The Suicide Squad being recast. Replying to a fan saying that Peacemaker and other Suicide Squad members are the only ones not being changed, Gunn called the theory untrue and plainly said, “We’re not recasting everyone except The Suicide Squad.”

I keep seeing posts with this untrue theory. We're not recasting everyone except The Suicide Squad. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 19, 2022

While much of the DCU’s future remains a mystery, Gunn recently announced that Cavill would be exiting the role and that he would be writing a new Superman movie, several notable cameos have been nixed from The Flash, and that Wonder Woman 3 is no longer in development. There are also reports that Jason Momoa will no longer be Aquaman and will be recast as another DC character.

The next DC Universe release will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which releases March 17, 2023. It will be followed by The Flash, starring the troubled Ezra Miller, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The future afterward is currently uncertain as Gunn and Safran decide upon their 10-year plan for the DCU.

We’ll have more on the future of the DC Universe as DC Studios continues to make their plans public and reports surface.