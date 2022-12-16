Netflix’s Next Fear Street Movie Has Found Its Director

According to Above the Line, Chloe Okuno has been tapped to helm Netflix’s next installment in their Fear Street film franchise. Okuno is a rising horror filmmaker who made her solo feature-length directorial debut earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival with the psychological thriller film Watcher.

Further details about the untitled project are still being kept under wraps. It’s also still unclear if this will be the start of another trilogy.

Based on R.L. Stine’s best-selling horror series, the Fear Street trilogy covered three different time periods of Shadyside: 1994, 1978, and 1666. It follows Shadyside’s sinister history through a nightmare 300 years in the making. In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets.

The trilogy stars Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Julia Rehwald, Fred Hechinger, Ashley Zukerman, Gillian Jacobs, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Elizabeth Scopel, Jordana Spiro, Jordyn Dinatale, Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, Ryan Simpkins, McCabe Slye, Ted Sutherland, and Maya Hawke.

The Fear Street trilogy was directed and co-written by Leigh Janiak, who is also an executive producer. Producers are Peter Chernin, David Ready, Jenno Topping, Doug Torres, and Jeffrey Harlacker, with Kori Adelson, Timothy M, Bourne, Yvonne M. Bernard, Joan Waricha, and Jane Stine set as executive producers.

Part 1: 1994, Part 2: 1978, and Part 3: 1666 are now available for streaming on Netflix.