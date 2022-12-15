Death Stranding Movie in the Works From Kojima Productions

Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding was already adjacent to the film industry, given its lineup of Hollywood talent. And now Kojima Productions has made that next small step and is helping to make a Death Stranding movie.

According to a new Deadline report, Kojima Productions is partnering with Alex Lebovici’s Hammerstone Studios, a studio known for Bill & Ted Face the Music and Barbarian, for the project. Kojima Productions U.S. and Allan Ungar will be executive producers. Ungar isn’t a stranger to the video game space, as he directed a short fan film based on Uncharted, which starred Nathan Fillion as Nathan Drake.

Its plot is still a secret at this time and no actors have been attached. However, Deadline notes that the movie will introduce new characters and elements to the universe. It also doesn’t currently have writers or a director, but the outlet states that it is “on the fast track.” Hideo Kojima, who claims in his Twitter bio that his body is 70% movies, also gave a statement expressing his excitement.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership with Hammerstone Studios,” said Kojima. “This is a pivotal moment for the franchise and I’m really looking forward to collaborating with them in bringing Death Stranding to the big screen.”

Lebovici also chimed in, adding that it will be a “grounded” film and an “authentic” Kojima production.

“We are thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to partner with brilliant and iconic Hideo Kojima on his first film adaptation,” he said. “Unlike other big budget tentpole video game adaptations, this will be something far more intimate and grounded. Our goal is to redefine what a video game adaptation could be when you have creative and artistic freedom. This film will be an authentic ‘Hideo Kojima’ production.”

After being teased for months, the tentatively named Death Stranding 2 was announced at The Game Awards and featured a trailer starring Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, and Troy Baker.

Kojima’s Metal Gear Solid is also being turned into a film, but updates on that have been quite rare. But even with the lack of new official developments, Oscar Isaac, who is set to play Solid Snake, recently said that they “want it to happen” and he is “hopeful that [it] comes to fruition.”