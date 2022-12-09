Death Stranding 2 Trailer Reveals Kojima’s Sequel

Hideo Kojima has been teasing some game for months, and it has been revealed to be Death Stranding 2. However, according to the Kojima Productions’ Twitter account, it is only a working title. It also didn’t get a release window, but it is coming out on PlayStation 5.

The sequel got a fairly lengthy trailer for the event, showing a whole swath of returning characters. Sam Bridges, Fragile, and what appeared to be Higgs all make an appearance. And while very little of it made sense, it did have plenty of signature Death Stranding features like Bridge Babies, black goop, and advanced robotics. Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, Elle Fanning, Troy Baker, and Shioli Kutsuna were also confirmed for the game.

This sequel isn’t exactly unexpected, as actor Norman Reedus plainly stated he was working on the next Death Stranding. Kojima himself responded cheekily and added more fuel to that fire. Kojima was also tweeting out silhouettes of actors starting with Fanning and symbols from later teases seemed to have Death Stranding-like iconography.