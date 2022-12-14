Bardo Netflix Release Date & Tim

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths is finally hitting Netflix.

The streaming service is adding the latest work by two-time Best Director Academy Award-winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu to its available content after it premiered at the 79th Venice International Film Festival earlier this year. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Bardo

Netflix set the Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths release date at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Friday, December 16. Iñárritu (Birdman, The Revenant) directed the movie from a screenplay he wrote together with Nicolás Giacobone. Mexican actor Daniel Giménez Cacho leads the film as Silverio Gama. The cast also features Griselda Siciliani, Ximena Lamadrid, Francisco Rubio, and more.

“Described as an epic, visually stunning, and immersive experience, the film is set against the intimate and moving journey of Silverio, a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles, who, after being named the recipient of a prestigious international award, is compelled to return to his native country, unaware that this simple trip will push him to an existential limit,” reads the synopsis.

“The folly of his memories and fears have decided to pierce through the present, filling his everyday life with a sense of bewilderment and wonder. With both emotion and abundant laughter, Silverio grapples with universal yet intimate questions about identity, success, mortality, the history of Mexico, and the deeply emotional familial bonds he shares with his wife and children. Indeed, what it means to be human in these very peculiar times.”

Darius Khondji (Okja) served as cinematographer for Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, with Oscar winner Eugenio Caballero set as its production designer and Anna Terrazas as its costume designer.