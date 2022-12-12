Angelo Badalamenti Passes Away: Twin Peaks Composer Was 85

Acclaimed film and television composer Angelo Badalamenti has passed away at the age of 85.

A family member of Badalamenti’s posted on their Instagram to confirm the news that he had passed, stating in a comment that he “went peacefully.”

Badalamenti was best known for his work with David Lynch, as the two collaborated on projects like Twin Peaks, Lost Highway, Wild at Heart, and Mulholland Drive. Badalamenti also scored films like A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors and Between Worlds, and contributed music to the video game Fahrenheit.

Earlier this afternoon, Lynch abstained from recommending music in his daily weather report on YouTube, saying, “Today, no music.”

Badalamenti is survived by his wife Lonny and his daughter Danielle.

ComingSoon sends condolences to Angelo Badalamenti’s friends and family during this tough time.