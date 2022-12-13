Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer Features Plenty of Cameos

A new trailer has been released for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the upcoming sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The new trailer shows Miles reunite with Gwen Stacy and Peter B. Parker, and previews a number of the new Spider-people that Miles will meet, including Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Woman, and plenty of obscure Spider-Man variants in cameos. The Bombastic Bag-Man, the Mangaverse Spider-Man, and the PlayStation game’s Spider-Man are just a few of the appearances.

Check out the official Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer below:

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to release in theaters on June 2, 2023. It stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Oscar Isaac, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Issa Rae, Jason Schwartzman, and Daniel Kaluuya.

It was announced in April that Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson will serve as the film’s trio of directors. Lord, Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Christina Steinberg are all returning to produce the Sony Pictures project, with Alonzo Ruvalcaba co-producing. The original Spider-Verse director Peter Ramsey will executive produce, along with Aditya Sood.