Namor Concept Art Shows Early Black Panther 2 Designs

New concept art of Namor from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was shared over the weekend, giving fans an interesting look at how the character went from a drawing to the big screen.

Concept artist Wes Burt recently shared a new batch of early Namor concept art pieces to his Instagram page, with a message that described how he went about designing the character. According to Burt, his designs pulled from a variety of different cultural and comic influences and he was tasked with “fleshing out the more finalized version” as much as he could.

Check out the concept art for Namor below:

While Burt’s concept art didn’t feature the final version of Namor, he did provide an anatomical breakdown of the character, including skeletal sketches of Namor’s feet, including the wings attacked to his legs.

Wakanda Forever saw the return of most of Black Panther‘s original main cast, including Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Winston Duke as M’Baku, and Florence Kasumba as Ayo. Joining them were franchise newcomers Tenoch Huerta (Narcos: Mexico) as Namor, Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You) as Aneka, Mabel Cadena as Namora, and Alex Livinalli as Attuma.