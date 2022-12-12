Black Adam HBO Max Release Date & Time

HBO Max subscribers will soon be able to watch Black Adam at home.

The streaming service will add the Dwayne Johnson-led superhero movie to its available content this week. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Black Adam on HBO Max

HBO Max set the Black Adam release date at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Friday, December 16. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows, Jungle Cruise) from a screenplay by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshiryani, Black Adam introduced Johnson as Teth-Adam or the titular anti-hero, whose background story was first teased during 2019’s Shazam! It marked the character’s live-action debut after only appearing in animated shows and films such as Young Justice. The movie grossed over $388 million at the box office at the end of its theatrical run.

“Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods—and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world,” reads the synopsis.

In addition to Johnson, the Black Adam cast features Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman. Other cast members include Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, James Cusati-Moyer, Bodhi Sabongui, Mo Amer, and Uli Latukefu.

The producer list features Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions along with FlynnPicturesCo’s Beau Flynn, with Scott Sheldon overseeing the project for FlynnPictureCo.