Joker 2 Set Photo Shows First Look at Arthur Fleck in Folie à Deux

Todd Phillips has posted the first Joker 2 set photo of Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as Arthur Fleck. While filming is starting, fans will still have to wait a while as Joker: Folie à Deux is set to release in October 2024.

Joining Phoenix in the film will be Lady Gaga, Zazie Beetz, Catherine Keener, Brendan Gleeson, and Jacob Lofland.

Check out the Joker 2 set photo below:

Joker: Folie à Deux will once again be directed by Todd Phillips. The film will feature the return of Joaquin Phoenix as he reprises his Oscar-winning role as the titular DC villain. He will be joined by Grammy-winning superstar Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. Further details about its plot are still being kept under wraps, but the movie will reportedly feature some musical elements.

The 2019 film was both a critical and commercial success, with a worldwide gross of over $1 billion at the box office, making it the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. It received recognition from multiple major award-giving bodies, including two Oscars and two Golden Globes, both for Best Actor and Best Original Sound.