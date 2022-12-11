Man of Steel 2 Update, Superman’s The Flash Cameo in Limbo

The DC Universe future of Henry Cavill isn’t quite as clear as it would seem despite the actor returning as Superman at the end of Black Adam.

According to Deadline, Cavill’s return was spearheaded by the trio of Warner Bros. Motion Picture chiefs Michael De Luca and Pam Adby, as well as star actor Dwayne Johnson. While Cavill did return and eventually take to Instagram to say that he was back, the exact truth of the matter is a bit more complicated as no solo Superman movie is an absolute given just yet.

The report notes that De Luca and Abdy did hear a pitch from Man of Steel producer Charles Roven and a writer on a potential sequel, but didn’t like the idea. Instead, the duo wanted to wait until James Gunn and Peter Safran came into power to see how things would work out. As of now, Deadline notes that Man of Steel 2 was never greenlighted as a movie, and instead remains an open slot until the studio gets a better pitch for a movie.

Elsewhere on the Superman front, Deadline addresses rumors that Cavill will appear in a cameo in the upcoming The Flash film. The report confirms Cavill did film a cameo scene for the movie, which is also planned to feature Supergirl, Aquaman, and Wonder Woman in other cameos. However, right now, the studio hasn’t decided how to move forward with these scenes and is still conferring with the duo of Gunn and Safran on how to best proceed.

The next DC Universe release will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which releases May 17, 2023. It will be followed by The Flash, starring the troubled Ezra Miller, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The future afterward is currently uncertain as Gunn and Safran decide upon their 10-year plan for the DCU.