Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One & Two Delayed

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is no longer releasing in 2022 as Sony announced a delay to the anticipated animated film.

The follow-up to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was originally set to release on October 7, 2022. Its new release date is eight months later on June 2, 2023, making it a summer 2023 release instead of fall 2022. Additionally, we now have a release date for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part Two) as the sequel will release March 29, 2024, meaning fans will have to wait nearly a year for the storyline to conclude.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) will see Issa Rae’s Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman join Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld in the animated comic book sequel, who are reprising their roles as Miles Morales/Spider-Man and Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, respectively. Plot details are being kept under wraps but will reportedly feature multiple Spider-powered characters “across Marvel Comics’ time and space.”

It was announced in April that Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson will serve as the film’s trio of directors. Lord, Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Christina Steinberg are all returning to produce the Sony Pictures project, with Alonzo Ruvalcaba co-producing. The original Spider-Verse director Peter Ramsey will executive produce, along with Aditya Sood.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduced a teenage Miles Morales, who becomes the Spider-Man of his universe and must join with five spider-powered individuals from other dimensions to stop a threat for all realities. The movie won the 2019 Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film and grossed $375.5 million at the global box office.