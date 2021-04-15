Hotel Transylvania attraction opens in Russia’s Dream Island Theme Park

Sony Pictures Animation’s Hotel Transylvania now has an attraction in Dream Island theme park in Moscow, Russia. The hit family-friendly spooky film series from Genndy Tartakovsky now has a global presence in various theme parks. Stars Adam Sandler, Selena Gomez and original voices are featured in the film’s dark ride located in Dubai, which takes park-goers through Drac’s hotel. Recently announced was another Hotel Transylvania attraction in Thailand as well.

RELATED: Ghostbusters and Jumanji rides set for new Columbia Pictures Aquaverse Park

The Sony Pictures Animation attraction at Dream Island will feature familiar characters inviting you inside Hotel Transylvania. Dracula has opened up the lavish resort to the human world and will allow visitors to meet its monster guests as they tour the spooky hotel. They get to go inside! There’s a foggy bridge over a moat to cross! We can’t wait to see more and get a look at the attention to detail taken to bring the amazing world Tartakovsky created to life. There will be more than 10 rooms to explore as Dracula will guide guests through his hotel.

Here’s a first look at the attraction!

“The attraction will be a worthy addition to our park. The work on the Hotel Transylvania theme area took more than 3 years, as we wanted to build a unique space for Russia, combining the latest technical and creative solutions to create a comedic horror experience suitable for the whole family,” said Ivan Scholl, technical director of Dream Island Theme Park. “We partnered with Sony Pictures in order to achieve an authentic experience that will be the first attraction of this level in Russia, in one of the world’s leading theme parks.”

“In line with our growing Location Based Entertainment strategy, Dream Island Theme Park has done a fantastic job bringing this beloved brand to life and giving audiences the unique opportunity to transport themselves into the thrilling world of Hotel Transylvania,” said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

In addition to the Hotel Transylvania attraction, guests will also find a “Tavern of Fear” snack bar, a “Vampire’s Bite” burger cafe and “Transylvania Treasures,” a gift store filled with Hotel Transylvania themed souvenirs and memorabilia. We already want a Tinkles the dog stuffed animal. Will there be capes?!

Dream Island Theme Park is Europe’s largest indoor theme park located in Moscow. The new Sony Pictures Animation area is included in the Dream Island Theme Park entrance ticket price. Fast pass tickets are also available for the Hotel Transylvania attraction, specifically.

RELATED: New Hotel Transylvania short Monster Pets released online!

The final chapter of Sony Pictures Animation’s $1.3 billion family film franchise Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is set to open July 23, 2021.