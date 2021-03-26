Disenchanted: James Marsden & Idina Menzel Return For Disney+ Sequel

Disenchanted: James Marsden & Idina Menzel to return for Disney+ sequel

In a recent interview with JLGB Virtual, Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken has revealed a new major update for Disney+’s long-in-development Enchanted sequel titled Disenchanted. Menken, who composed the first film’s Oscar-nominated song “That’s How You Know,” has confirmed that James Marsden and Idina Menzel are officially reuniting with Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey to reprise their roles as Prince Edward and Nancy Tremaine in the upcoming fantasy sequel.

“It’s really good. I don’t think I’m allowed [to say much]. It’s filming,” Menken said. “Amy Adams is in it. Patrick is in it. Idina Menzel is in it. James Marsden — they’re in it.”

At the end of the first film, Marsden and Menzel’s characters were the ones that fell in love with each other which resulted to Nancy being the one to leave the real world with Edward to go to Andalasia instead of Adams’ Giselle.

The Enchanted sequel has been in development since 2010 with Anne Fletcher previously attached to helm the film. It was officially announced during Disney’s Investor Day last December and has been set to premiere on Disney+. Oscar nominee Amy Adams was actually the only main cast member that was first confirmed during its announcement. Soon after that, Patrick Dempsey has also confirmed his involvement.

In the follow-up, Adams returns as Giselle, who found her life flipped upside down when she fell out of her animated fantasy world and discovered herself stuck in real-life Manhattan. Dempsey will be reprising his role as Robert Philip, who at the end of the first film marries Giselle.

Disenchanted will be directed by Emmy nominee Adam Shankman (Hocus Pocus 2, Hairspray, Rock of Ages) with screenwriters including Rita Hsiao, Jessie Nelson, J. David Stem, David N. Weiss, based on original characters by Enchanted writer Bill Kelly.

The original animated/live-action hybrid, made for about $85 million, earned an impressive $340.5 million worldwide. $127.8 million of that came from North America and $212.7 million from overseas. Kevin Lima directed the movie from a script by Bill Kelly. It starred Amy Adams (American Hustle, The Woman in the Window), Patrick Dempsey (Grey’s Anatomy, Bridget Jones’s Baby), James Marsden (X-Men franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog), Timothy Spall (Harry Potter franchise, Perpetual Grace, LTD), Idina Menzel (Frozen II, Uncut Gems), Rachel Covey and Susan Sarandon (Rick and Morty, The Death and Life of John F. Donovan).