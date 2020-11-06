By Kylie Hemmert BEGIN SLIDESHOW Disney’s Live-Action Mulan Blu-ray & DVD Details Released! Disney’s live-action Mulan is coming to 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 10, along with Disney’s animated Mulan movie releasing on 4K UHD for the first time. You can order your digital copy here! RELATED: Boba Fett Series: Mandalorian Spinoff Rumored for Disney+ Fans can find the film packaged as a collectible SteelBook at Best Buy and packaged with a limited-edition gallery book at Target. You can check out the cover art in the gallery below! Disney’s Live-Action Mulan 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray Bonus Features Featurettes: Updating A Classic – Explore how filmmakers honored the original animated classic while creating an epic live-action adventure for a new generation.

Mulan by Another Name – Meet talented actor Yifei Liu and trace her journey to becoming Mulan, from audition screen test to on-screen warrior.

Being Bad – See actors Jason Scott Lee and Li Gong transform into the film’s evil duo through intense training, spectacular costumes and more.

Reflections of Mulan – Enter the studio and hear what inspired the film’s music and sound, then listen as Yifei Liu records Mulan’s most iconic song.

The Original Mulan – Ming-Na Wen, who voiced Mulan in the original animated classic, reflects on that experience and her cameo in this film. Deleted Scenes (some with commentary by Director Niki Caro): Little Sister Sewing

Young to Old Mulan Sewing

Hawk and Mulan Meet in Forest

Mulan Underwater Rescued by Phoenix

Mulan Runs Over Rourans

Chancellor Turns Back to Witch Music Videos: “Reflection (2020)” Concept Video Performed by Christina Aguilera

“Reflection (2020)” Lyric Video Performed by Christina Aguilera

“Reflection” Music Video (Mandarin) Performed by Yifei Liu

“Reflection” Music Video (English) Performed by Yifei Liu

“Loyal Brave True” Concept Video (English) Performed by Christina Aguilera

“Loyal Brave True” Concept Video (Spanish) Performed by Christina Aguilera

“Loyal Brave True” Lyric Video (English) Performed by Christina Aguilera

“Loyal Brave True” Lyric Video (Spanish) Performed by Christina Aguilera Disney’s Animated Mulan 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray Bonus Features Deleted Scenes: “Keep ’Em Guessing”

The Prologue Chronicle

Shadow Puppets Prologue

The Betrothal

Shan-Yu Destroys the Village

Mulan’s Daydream

The Emperor’s Dream Classic Music and Featurettes: “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” Music Video Performed in Mandarin by Jackie Chan

“Reflection” Music Video Performed by Christina Aguilera

“Reflejo” Music Video Performed in Spanish by Lucero

“True to Your Heart” Music Video Performed by Raven

“True to Your Heart” Music Video Performed by Stevie Wonder & 98°

Songs of Mulan – Producer Pam Coats, composer Matthew Wilder and lyricist David Zippel share the process of creating the music for "Mulan." They discuss how they decided where to place songs in the film, what emotions the songs should evoke and how they should be used to advance the story. Also featured is a behind-the-scenes look at a recording session of "Reflection."

Mulan's International Journey – Disney filmmakers explain the process by which Disney animated films are translated into as many as 35 different languages. This includes using the best translators, finding the appropriate voice talent in each country and taking painstaking measures to ensure that the creative integrity of the film is preserved.

Multilanguage Presentation – Mulan was translated into many languages for audiences around the world. Hear some of these languages in the musical sequence "I'll Make a Man Out of You," including French, Italian, Mandarin, Cantonese, Japanese, Swedish and more. -Classic Backstage Disney Featurettes -Audio commentary by producer Pam Coats and directors Tony Bancroft and Barry Cook When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father. Mulan features a celebrated international cast led by Liu Yifei (The Forbidden Kingdom, Once Upon a Time) was cast as Hua Mulan following a year-long global casting search. Joining her are Donnie Yen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny) as Böri Khan; Yoson An (The Meg) as Cheng Honghui; with Gong Li (Memoirs of a Geisha, Raise the Red Lantern) as Xianniang and Jet Li (Shaolin Temple, Lethal Weapon 4) as the Emperor. The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Elizabeth Martin & Lauren Hynek based on the narrative poem "The Ballad of Mulan."







