Hotel Transylvania 4 set for December 2021 release date

Sony Pictures has announced that Hotel Transylvania 4 will open on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. The animated sequel will open against the long anticipated Wicked movie from Universal Pictures plus an Untitled live-action movie from Walt Disney Pictures and an untitled animated movie from Warner Bros. Avatar 3 is also set to be in theaters at the same time.

The most recent entry in the series, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, debuted this past summer to the tune of $167.5 million domestically, nearly matching the second film in the series. Worldwide the film brought in $528.5 million, the highest of the franchise which has brought in $1.36 billion worldwide across the three films.

The ensemble cast for the animated comedies include Adam Sandler, Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, David Spade, Molly Shannon, Steve Buscemi, Keegan-Michael Key, Asher Blinkoff, Kevin James, Fran Drescher, Kathryn Hahn, and Jim Gaffigan. Genndy Tartakovsky of Samurai Jack fame directed the three films.