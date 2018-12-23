Star Wars: Episode IX will pick up one year after Last Jedi

Details remain light on the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX, including what the film will be titled, but now he have an idea of when exactly the next chapter will take place in the franchise’s timeline. Speaking with Empire Magazine, star John Boyega revealed that the film is set ‘roughly one year’ after 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi; a much bigger leap than the time shift between The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi which picked up almost exactly where the 2015 film concluded.

We’re less than one year away from the release of Star Wars: Episode IX so expect more details for the highly anticipated sequel to start being revealed.

Returning cast members for Episode IX include Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo and Billie Lourd. Joining the cast are Naomi Ackie (Doctor Who), Richard E. Grant (Logan), Dominic Monaghan (Lord of the Rings), Matt Smith (Doctor Who) and Keri Russell (The Americans), who will also be joined by veteran Star Wars actors Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels and Billy Dee Williams, who will reprise his role as Lando Calrissian.

The role of Leia Organa will once again be played by Carrie Fisher, using previously unreleased footage shot for Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: Episode IX began filming at London’s Pinewood Studios on August 1, with J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Trek) returning to direct the final installment of the Skywalker saga. Abrams co-wrote the screenplay with Chris Terrio (Argo, Justice League). Composer John Williams, who has scored every chapter in the Star Wars saga since 1977’s A New Hope, will return to a galaxy far, far away with Episode IX.

The film will be produced by Kathleen Kennedy, J.J. Abrams, and Michelle Rejwan, and executive produced by Callum Greene and Jason McGatlin.

Star Wars: Episode IX is scheduled for release on December 20, 2019.