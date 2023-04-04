Blue Beetle Explained: Is That the Buster Sword?

The recently released Blue Beetle trailer seems to reference the legendary Buster Sword.

DC Studios unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming superhero movie featuring Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña taking on the role of Jaime Reyes, a.k.a. the titular blue-suited superhero. When Jaime finally relates to the alien biotechnology that gives him incredible powers, the Scarab suit creates a variety of weapons, including what appears to be the Buster Sword. Video game fans immediately spotted the reference to the iconic weapon, even though the trailer didn’t directly mention it.

What’s the Buster Sword?

The Buster Sword is a massive sword featuring a broad blade that first appeared in 1997’s Final Fantasy VII. In the game’s storyline, the weapon is used by Cloud Strife after he took possession of it following the death of the original owner, Cloud’s friend and fellow soldier Zack Fair. Cloud then puts the sword to use by joining Avalanche, a group of eco-terrorists fighting a corrupt corporation draining the planet’s life energy for profit. Later in the story, the Buster Sword is tested against the game’s main antagonist, a former soldier called Sephiroth who has gone rogue.

Final Fantasy VII is one of the most beloved and popular video games ever. Part of its success is due to its unique imagery, including the weapons’ peculiar style. The Buster Sword has become an iconic symbol of the Final Fantasy franchise partly because it’s the protagonist’s weapon. Final Fantasy VII also deals with complex characters and stories, such as environmentalism and the consequences of greed. Recently, fans could experience Cloud, Aerith, Tifa, and the others’ epic quest in 2020’s Final Fantasy VII Remake.

How Does Blue Beetle Get the Buster Sword?

Blue Beetle gets the Buster Sword thanks to the powers of the Scarab suit. Jaime’s transformation into the Blue Beetle isn’t the easiest one. After finding a mysterious Big Belly Burger box, an alien scarab bonds with the young man’s spine. In turn, Jaime acquires an exosuit that grants him enhanced strength, agility, and flight, among many other things. After the initial shock, it takes a while for Jaime to control his newfound abilities. When the alien and its human host start to cooperate, they come up with all sorts of creative solutions to fight the bad guy, who appears to be Conrad Carapax.

“Whatever you can imagine, I can create,” says the Scarab to Jaime, to which the young man imagines a weapon that resembles the Buster Sword. Unlike Final Fantasy VII‘s original weapon, the one Jaime evokes features some blue energy on it (someone might even argue that it also resembles Final Fantasy X character Tidus’ sword called Brotherhood). “Let’s party,” adds Jaime before the Scarab agrees that the protagonist’s one was a ‘nice choice.’