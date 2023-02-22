Exclusive Slave Zero X Trailer Reveals SungWon Cho’s Character

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive trailer for Slave Zero X, the upcoming biopunk action game sequel to the 1999 title Slave Zero. The brief video reveals the character that voice actor SungWon Cho, also known online as ProZD, will be portraying in the game.

Cho will be playing Hercules J. Thorman — the first member of the Five Calamities who is known for his brutality and his complete lack of guilt. Along with his hilarious videos on social media, Cho is well known for his many voice roles in shows like Adventure Time, One Piece, Ranking of Kings, and Odd Taxi, as well as video games like Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Monster Hunter Rise, and God of War Ragnarök.

Check out the exclusive Slave Zero X trailer below:

“From the top of Megacity S1-9, the Sovereign Khan rules with fists of iron and flesh. Beneath the city’s rotting foundations, a vengeful warrior embarks on a journey to murder him. 4 years prior to the events of Slave Zero, Slave Zero X brings new life to a world where horrific, living machines known as Slaves are primed to become the latest tools of war in humanity’s long and bloody history,” says the game’s official description. “A secret band of warriors known as The Guardians hope to stop these biomecha from being unleashed upon the world, but one swordsman among their ranks has a different idea: use the enemy’s own weapon against them. By merging with a stolen Slave Unit Prototype, Shou will become a furious Devil in pursuit of killing a false God.”

Slave Zero X is developed by Poppy Works and published by Ziggurat Interactive. It features the writing talents of RWBY co-creator Miles Luna.