Transformers: Reactivate Trailer Reveals Online Action Game

A new online action Transformers game, titled Transformers: Reactivate, was announced at the 2022 Game Awards.

A trailer was released to tease the game, which shows a city being ravaged by seemingly extraterrestrial ships and creatures as citizens fight and flee the invaders. These seem to be presented as memories of some sort from a Transformer, who is awakened by a group of humans.

You can check out the Transformers: Reactivate trailer below:

The game is being developed by Splash Damage, who made Brink and the multiplayer modes of Batman: Arkham Origins and Gears 5.

According to a press release from Splash Damage, players will be able to assume the role of “some of their favorite characters; unique, weighty, and powerful, seamlessly converting between vehicle and bot form as they battle The Legion; the greatest threat the Autobots have ever faced.”

“Growing up with G1 Transformers in the 80s means it’ll always hold a special place in my heart,” said Richard Jolly, CEO of Splash Damage. “It’s both an honor and a privilege to work with such a beloved franchise. We know fans have been waiting a long time for a new Transformers game on consoles and PC, and we’re going to give them the experience they deserve.”