Transformers: Reactivate Trailer Reveals Online Action Game

By Spencer Legacy

A new online action Transformers game, titled Transformers: Reactivate, was announced at the 2022 Game Awards.

A trailer was released to tease the game, which shows a city being ravaged by seemingly extraterrestrial ships and creatures as citizens fight and flee the invaders. These seem to be presented as memories of some sort from a Transformer, who is awakened by a group of humans.

You can check out the Transformers: Reactivate trailer below:

The game is being developed by Splash Damage, who made Brink and the multiplayer modes of Batman: Arkham Origins and Gears 5.

According to a press release from Splash Damage, players will be able to assume the role of “some of their favorite characters; unique, weighty, and powerful, seamlessly converting between vehicle and bot form as they battle The Legion; the greatest threat the Autobots have ever faced.”

“Growing up with G1 Transformers in the 80s means it’ll always hold a special place in my heart,” said Richard Jolly, CEO of Splash Damage. “It’s both an honor and a privilege to work with such a beloved franchise. We know fans have been waiting a long time for a new Transformers game on consoles and PC, and we’re going to give them the experience they deserve.”

Spencer Legacy
Spencer Legacy

Spencer Legacy is ComingSoon's Senior Editor. His work can be found on MonsterVine, Noisy Pixel, and more.

Share article

Trending

Marvel

Related