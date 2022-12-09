Dune: Awakening Trailer Shows Off the Locales of Arrakis

The pre-alpha teaser trailer for Dune: Awakening, the upcoming Dune survival MMO, was released as part of tonight’s Game Awards.

The trailer gives viewers a look at different areas of the iconic planet Arrakis, set to an eerie narration that details a vast dream that seems to revolve around the player.

Check out the Dune: Awakening pre-alpha teaser trailer below:

Dune: Awakening is an open-world survival MMO and takes place on Arrakis that will also be “shared by thousands of players.” Arrakis will be one seamless world that combines tough survival gameplay and the social aspects of large, persistent online games.

Dune: Awakening is being developed by Funcom and Nukklear GmbH and published by Funcom. The game is inspired by Frank Herbert’s monumental sci-fi series with visual inspiration coming from 2021’s Dune, which was directed by Denis Villeneuve.