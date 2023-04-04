TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection Update Adds Bonus Content

Even though TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection is full of older games, it is still getting updates. The latest patch that’s going live sometime today is adding more bonus content to the collection and enabling online play for one of its many titles.

The #TMNTCowabungaCollection update is going live today! A small but important update adds TMNT III NES online play as well as even more bonus content in the Turtles' Lair.



Watch for it shortly on Xbox, PS4/5, Switch & Steam; it's rolling out now. Thanks @Konami! #TMNT pic.twitter.com/pPV0NuIQOS — Digital Eclipse (@DigitalEclipse) April 4, 2023

As announced by developer Digital Eclipse, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project for the NES now has online play, which was previously confirmed. The Steam page held the full patch notes and revealed that original artwork from Kevin Eastman, who co-created TMNT, can now be found in the Behind the Scenes sections of the Turtles’ Lair along with “other Turtles memorabilia.” More magazine ads were also added to the Turtles’ Lair, too. Lastly, invites should now work correctly on the Switch.

While smaller in nature, this is the second update The Cowabunga Collection has received. The first major patch dropped in December 2022 and included retro filters and a few other features in addition to enabling online play for a handful of titles. Even though these updates are adding even more content, players shouldn’t expect cross-platform play as it was “out of scope for this particular project” according to Head of Production Stephen Frost.