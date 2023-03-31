Sega Releases Free Murder Mystery Sonic Game for April Fools’ Day

April Fools’ Day has not yet arrived quite yet in 2023, but that hasn’t stopped Sega from celebrating. The company stealth dropped a new Sonic the Hedgehog game for free called The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog, which lets players solve, as the title says, who killed the Blue Blur.

This game is currently on Steam and takes around 70 minutes to complete. It’s a text-based adventure where players have to piece together clues and use them to prove a suspect’s alibi in order to figure out who “killed” Sonic in a Glass Onion-style murder mystery gone awry. There are also small runner levels where players control Sonic and collect rings while dodging obstacles.

Sega put out a cheeky trailer with the game, too, saying it had “heard the feedback” and was taking the franchise in a whole new direction.