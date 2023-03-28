New Spider-Man 2 Figure Has Miles Morales Teaming Up With an Orange Cat

Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man 2 is still slated for later in 2023, but some of related merchandise has started to swing its way into online storefronts. The new Marvel Legends Miles Morales figure based on the upcoming game has the hero with his signature bio-electric powers, as well as a small orange cat.

The $24.99 figure is currently up for pre-order and expected to ship around August 1. It’s six inches tall, comes with alternate hands that have him web slinging or using his aforementioned powers, and has multiple articulation points on his head, arms, and legs. The orange cat with him isn’t named in the listing, but it’s likely Spider-Man the cat, who was the subject of one of Spider-Man: Miles Morales‘ side quests. Completing that mission unlocks a skin for Miles Morales that puts Spider-Man the cat inside of Miles’ backpack.

The description mentions that Miles “discovers allies and enemies across the multiverse as the newest Spider-Man,” but it’s unclear if that is referencing something in Insomniac Games’ PlayStation 5 sequel since the team has been silent on what the story will be. Spider-Man has been heavily involved in the multiverse, but the last few games haven’t implied or foreshadowed multiversal travel, and it’s possible that this is just vague advertising language that’s talking about Miles’ other ventures into the multiverse.