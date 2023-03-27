The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Extended Gameplay Stream Announced

Nintendo has only slowly been releasing new footage of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Even though it is less than two months away, the company hasn’t put out that much footage of it in action outside of snippets interspersed in trailers. However, Nintendo is addressing that lack of gameplay footage, as it announced an upcoming breakdown all about the highly anticipated open-world title.

Join The Legend of #Zelda series producer, Eiji Aonuma, for roughly 10 minutes of gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom on 3/28 at 7:00 a.m. PT on our YouTube channel.



Nintendo noted on its Twitter account that this demo will debut on its YouTube page on March 28 at 7 a.m. PT. It will include about 10 minutes of gameplay and feature Eiji Aonuma, the longtime producer of the series.

Nintendo’s other trailers have been vague. Even its most recent release date trailer was on the mysterious side. But despite Nintendo efforts to maintain secrecy, leaks have been getting out there, including its art book that prematurely made its way online and revealed many new characters.