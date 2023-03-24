Resident Evil 4 Remake Mercenaries Mode Release Date Revealed in Launch Trailer

The Resident Evil 4 remake is finally out, and Capcom celebrated by putting out a launch trailer. While the launch trailer itself is fairly standard, it also revealed the Mercenaries Mode release date, which is April 7.

The date came at the end of the trailer, but with no other details. However, as Capcom has previously stated, this add-on with the score-based survival mode will be free. This is similar to Resident Evil 4 VR, which also got its Mercenaries Mode in a post-launch update.

There’s also more Resident Evil 4 content on the way since Capcom is adding something for PlayStation VR2 owners, but has yet to say what exactly that entails. There was also a report that came out before the game’s announcement that noted that Ada would get her own campaign. The report didn’t specify if it would be DLC or not, but since her chapter is not currently in the remake, it would have to be DLC at this point if it is coming. Insider Dusk Golem, who has had accurate Resident Evil-related information in the past, also tweeted that Ada’s Separate Ways campaign was coming later as DLC.

Capcom has not confirmed or denied any campaign starring Ada, but there are parts in the Resident Evil 4 remake’s campaign that seem to gesture towards an Ada-themed expansion.