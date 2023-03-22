Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Price & Pre-Order Bonuses Revealed

Horizon Forbidden West‘s first big expansion, Burning Shores, is about a month from its April 19 release on PlayStation 5. Guerrilla Games finally gave some more information on the DLC, including its price tag and pre-order bonuses.

Those who pre-order the $19.99 expansion will get access to the Blacktide Dye Outfit and Blacktide Sharpshot Bow, as shown in the above picture. The former will be available at any dye merchant, while the latter will only be at the first merchant in the Burning Shores. This price is in line with Frozen Wilds, Horizon Zero Dawn‘s only premium piece of DLC, as it also launched for $19.99 in November 2017 (and $14.99 for PlayStation Plus members).

However, unlike Frozen Wilds, players will have to have completed the final story mission called “Singularity” in Forbidden West before being able to jump into Burning Shores. Upon beating that mission, Aloy will receive a call on her Focus, presumably one that gets on the trail to the Burning Shores.

Strangely, Guerrilla has not revealed much about Burning Shores even though it’s only out in a few weeks. The footage in the pre-order trailer that wasn’t about the bow or armor was even compiled from the game’s debut trailer. The team did tease the upcoming adventure, though, by saying it will have “new characters, machines, and adventures” and that it will share more details “very soon.”