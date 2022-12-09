Horizon Forbidden West DLC Announced Only for PS5

Horizon Forbidden West is being honored in a few categories at The Game Awards and now has also showed up in the reveals section, too. Sony officially announced Horizon Forbidden West‘s first expansion called Burning Shores. This DLC will be out on PlayStation 5 on April 19, 2023. No PS4 version was listed.

Although it was a short trailer, Aloi is headed to Los Angeles, where a giant robot can be seen destroying the Hollywood sign. The description noted that she is pursuing a “sinister threat” in L.A., which is now a “treacherous volcanic archipelago.”

It was likely that Forbidden West would be getting DLC based on history and Lance Reddick. The Sylens actor tweeted that he was working on the game in September before promptly wiping the video. Some users were able to gather the DLC’s name because of certain entries in the game’s data points.