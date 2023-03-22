Crash Team Rumble Release Date Announced With Beta & Pre-Order Bonuses

Crash Team Rumble, the long-rumored Crash Bandicoot multiplayer game, was revealed The Game Awards and only given a 2023 release window. Toys for Bob has now gotten more specific and revealed it will come out on June 20 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S and even have a pre-release beta.

That beta will run from April 20 to April 24 and be accessible for those who pre-order the game. Pre-ordering either of the two editions will come with the beta and a set of bonuses.

Pre-ordering the $29.99 standard edition unlocks the first season’s battle pass and a retro skin for Tawna. The $39.99 deluxe edition comes with that Tawna skin, battle passes for the first two seasons, 25 free tiers in the first season’s battle pass, and the Digital Proto Pack. This DLC pack comes with a “blocky” score effect, shadow, hat, and backpack, as well as an in-game victory music track and a unique banner.

The trailer also gives a small glimpse at the gameplay and has two teams of four players duking it out on a battlefield to see what team can cash in the most Wumpa Fruit.