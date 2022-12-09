Crash Bandicoot Multiplayer Game Revealed at The Game Awards

There have been many rumblings and teases regarding the next Crash Bandicoot game. The Wumpa fruit is finally out of the box, as Toys for Bob has announced Crash Team Rumble, its upcoming multiplayer Crash Bandicoot game. It is releasing in 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Crash Team Rumble is a four-on-four team-based competition where players try to gather more Wumpa fruit than their opponent. Each character has unique skills and teams have to work together to win.

This game has been a long time coming. It has come up frequently in both official (like a tease in a promotional video, a GDC talk with the game’s alleged title, and a reference that players would see Crash again in an anniversary post) and unofficial channels (such as Windows Central Editor Jez Corden mentioning it on a podcast and Liam Robertson from Did You Know Gaming? tweeting about it). Rough gameplay also recently made its way online. However, it seems to have gone through a name change since it was previously called Wumpa League. Toys for Bob also confirmed it was developing a new game, but didn’t verify what it would be.

Toys for Bob then cheekily pointed to a December 8 reveal when Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time came to Steam. And given how Geoff Keighley’s shows have revealed various Crash game in the past, another announcement seemed inevitable.