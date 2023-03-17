The Banshees of Inisherin Game Mixes Pac-Man & Pints

The Banshees of Inisherin doesn’t seem like the most natural fit for a video game, but Cogs & Marvel has made one anyway. The team released a free Pac-Man-esque game based on the hit film that swaps the titular pellet-eater for a depressed Irish man.

This retro game doesn’t require a download and can be played in a web browser. After a quick intro, players control Colm, Brendan Gleeson’s character, as he collects fingers around a maze before going to a pub.

However, players have to avoid his boring ex-friend Pádraic, who is played by Colin Farrell. The extra levels add even more characters to avoid, which dials up the difficulty, and it also has some incredibly muffled audio from the film. Players also only get three lives before it is game over.

Banshees: The Game / Print ad / Cogs & Marvel / 2023 pic.twitter.com/5YndKZiXCo — Cool Box Art (@CoolBoxArt) March 17, 2023

Cogs & Marvel even released a fake video game ad for the title that recalls magazine ads from the 1990s.