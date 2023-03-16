The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Release Date Announced in New Trailer

After months of vague windows, Gun Interactive has finally revealed The Texas Chain Saw Massacre‘s exact release date. This asymmetric multiplayer game is coming out on August 18 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC as well as Game Pass.

The IGN release date trailer is rather brief and only shows a few executions. However, it also revealed that the game’s technical test will kick off on May 25 and will only be on PC through Steam. The trailer’s description notes that those who want to partake in that test should pay attention to the game’s social channels and wishlist it on Steam, but there are no details currently on how to enter.

Gun previously only had 2023 as the release window in the other marketing materials for the game, such as its two behind-the-scenes videos, ability explainers, and character reveals.