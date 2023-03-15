PlayStation Plus Extra & Premium March 2023 Lineups Fully Revealed

In an unexpected twist, Sony had revealed a lot of the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium lineups in its last State of Play. However, the company has now announced the full list of titles, which includes Dragon Ball, Uncharted, and more. They’ll all be coming to their respective tiers on March 21.

PlayStation Plus Extra March 2023 Lineup

Tchia may not be the biggest addition, but it will be the newest, as it will be a day-one release on the service. It’s an exploration-focused open-world game set on islands inspired by New Caledonia, which is off the coast of New Zealand.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is Sony’s most notable first-party release coming to the service, and it packages together Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy with some added visual and performance bumps. Ghostwire: Tokyo is another title associated with PlayStation, given how it came out in 2022 for PS5 and PC, but it was recently announced for Xbox Series X|S. Regardless, this is just in time for the game’s big update slated for April that’s adding a new mode, some cutscenes, and more.

The full PlayStation Plus Extra March 2023 lineup is as follows (platforms were not specifically mentioned, but we’ve listed the most likely ones):

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5)

(PS5) Tchia (PS4, PS5)

(PS4, PS5) Rainbow Six Extraction (PS4, PS5)

(PS4, PS5) Ghostwire: Tokyo (PS5)

(PS5) Life Is Strange: True Colors (PS4, PS5)

(PS4, PS5) Immortals Fenyx Rising (PS4, PS5)

(PS4, PS5) Life is Strange 2 (PS4)

(PS4) Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4, PS5)

(PS4, PS5) Street Fighter V Champion Edition (PS4)

(PS4) Untitled Goose Game (PS4)

(PS4) Final Fantasy Type-0 HD (PS4)

(PS4) Rage 2 (PS4)

(PS4) Neo: The World Ends with You (PS4)

(PS4) Haven (PS4, PS5)

PlayStation Plus Premium March 2023 Lineup

The PlayStation Plus Premium tier is a little more dry, as is always the case. And while Sony did have to issue a correction, there are two PSP games and a PS1 title, as well. R4: Ridge Racer Type 4 is another entry in the once-popular racing series and was the last entry on the PS1. Ape Academy 2 (which was previously erroneously listed as Ape Escape 2) is a PSP mini-game collection set in the Ape Escape universe. It’s unclear if they will support trophies.

Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror is the first of the two PSP Syphon Filter games (although it was later ported to PS2) and the penultimate installment before the series went on its hiatus. This is also the fourth Syphon Filter game on PlayStation Plus Premium alongside the first three on PS1. Dark Mirror‘s release was also not a surprise, as its trophies made their way online quite some time ago.