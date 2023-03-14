Tron: Identity Release Date Revealed in New Trailer

By Michael Leri

Bithell Games has been dancing around Tron: Identity‘s release date, but it has now released a trailer revealing exactly when it will launch. The licensed adventure game will come out on PC and Nintendo Switch on April 11 for an unknown price.

This latest footage runs through some of the choices players can make. Being a visual novel with branching paths and multiple endings, players are encouraged to experiment and choose wisely in their investigation. This can take the form of how players interact with other characters by allying with them, going up against them, or derezzing them.

Identity has also not been confirmed for other platforms as of yet.

