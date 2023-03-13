Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo Cheat Code Unlocks Secret Super Hard Difficulty

The Resident Evil 4 remake demo dropped after Capcom’s recent showcase, and players are still finding new secrets. And one of these secrets is a super hard difficulty mode that can only be unlocked through cheat codes.

As found by YouTube user 7rayD, players have to go to the main menu and input the following code after holding L1 and R1: up, left, down, right, Square, Triangle, Circle, and then X. The corresponding buttons also work on Xbox Series X|S, and PC users have to hold Shift and Space while holding W, A, S, D, R, I, E, and F. This will prompt a pop-up allowing users to accept or decline the challenge of Mad Chainsaw Mode.

This mode won’t be in the full game, but does make the enemies more aggressive and hit harder. There’s even an extra surprise in the basement in the first house and the chainsaw-wielding Ganado, Dr. Salvador, is also just a bit different since he has sparks shooting out of his weapon.

Players have been finding all sorts of other secrets in this demo, too. For example, if players ditch their inventory after using the key to unlock the first door, they’ll be able to go to the back of the village during the big fight and climb down a ladder for the TMP, which carries over to subsequent runs of the demo. It’s also possible to spawn two versions of Dr. Salvador.