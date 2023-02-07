Resident Evil: Death Island Announced With Teaser Trailer

The Resident Evil 4 remake and PlayStation VR2 port of Resident Evil Village aren’t the only pieces of Resident Evil media slated for this year. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment just announced Resident Evil: Death Island, a new CG film releasing sometime in summer 2023.

This trailer from IGN has Leon Kennedy on a mission to rescue Dr. Antonio Taylor, while Chris Redfield, another popular Resident Evil protagonist, is investigating an outbreak in San Francisco. This leads them to Alcatraz Island, which explains the film’s title. The teaser also ends with a shot of Jill Valentine.

Assassin Classroom: Graduation director Eiichirō Hasumi is directing, while Psycho-Pass writer Makoto Fukami is penning the script. Death Island is also a sequel to Resident Evil: Vendetta, the widely panned 2017 film.