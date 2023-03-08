Xbox Announces Summer Showcase Date & Starfield Delay

Xbox isn’t technically going to E3 2023, but it is still holding a big summer showcase around that time. A second showcase is also following the main one, and it’ll focus all on Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield, which Bethesda Softworks also announced was delayed to September 6.

Xbox had previously said it will hold an event in the summer, but narrowed it down to Sunday, June 11. No more specific time was given. The stream will likely be similar to the one it held in 2022 (and the many years before) and have many reveals from first-party and third-party studios.

As was previously rumored before being confirmed and recently teased, Starfield is also getting its own showcase after the main event, as noted by its new release date trailer. Game Director Todd Howard talked more about the focused stream, saying that it will bring players into the studio and give them a deep dive on the RPG. He said it has a lot of signature Bethesda elements, but will still be a unique experience. He then thanked the fans for being so patient and noted that the developers there at Bethesda also, like the players, want play a new Bethesda game.

Starfield has not met any of its prior release dates or release windows. The Xbox Series X|S and PC game was first given a release date of November 11, 2022, a callback to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim‘s infamous palindromic release date exactly 11 years prior. It was then delayed to the first half of 2023. This new date obviously pushes it out of the first six months of the year.