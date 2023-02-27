The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition Announced, Includes Visual & Gameplay Improvements

The Outer Worlds was one of 2019’s hit RPGs, and now Obsidian Entertainment is releasing an enhanced version in 2023. The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition is the upgraded port of the game coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on March 7 and will include a bevy of new features and improvements.

According to a post on the PlayStation Blog, the game will now run at 4K at 60 frames per second in addition to having better volumetric lighting and particle systems, denser environments, faster load times, better character models, smarter companion A.I., reworked vistas and animations, stronger depth of field, updated weather conditions, and more. PS5 players will even get a few extra features since the game supports haptic feedback and the adaptive triggers. For example, when players use an automatic weapon, the trigger will kickback with every shot.

Obsidian has also raised the level cap to 99 to give users even more ways to spec their character. The previous cap was 30 until it was raised to 33 and then 36 with its two pieces of DLC.

Both expansions — Peril on Gorgon and Murder on Eridanos — will be included in this $59.99 package. People with the existing game can get this new superior version for $9.99, but there is a catch, as they must also own the two expansions. Therefore, people with just the base game or the base game and one expansion will have to pay the full $59.99 to get the Spacer’s Choice Edition. Obsidian Entertainment also told ComingSoon that saves do not transfer, meaning everyone has to start a fresh run for the Spacer’s Choice Edition.

This announcement isn’t that unexpected, as a listing for this Spacer’s Choice Edition was spotted on a Taiwanese ratings board in October 2022. The box art, which ended up also being accurate, leaked out a few weeks later, too.

And while the Spacer’s Choice Edition is much more substantial, The Outer Worlds was previously also updated to run better on current-gen consoles. The PS4 and Xbox One versions received a patch in March 2021 just before Murder on Eridanos‘ release that enabled them to play at 60 frames per second in backwards compatibility mode on PS5 or Xbox Series X.