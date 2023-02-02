MLB The Show 23 Collector’s Editions Detailed, Cover Star Revealed

MLB The Show 23‘s cover star was revealed earlier this week, but the game doesn’t just have one athlete on the box. Baseball legend Derek Jeter announced that he will be on the collector’s editions when they release on March 28 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as Game Pass for Xbox systems.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the New York Yankees star said he would be in the game and also grace the cover of its more premium versions. In a post detailing the move, the PlayStation Blog also revealed more about what to expect from those expensive editions.

There will be two premium versions of the game — the digital deluxe edition and The Captain Edition — and those who buy either will get early access to MLB The Show 23. Early access begins on March 24, giving players a four-day head start.

The digital deluxe edition will be available for $99.99 and will include double daily login rewards, the current and last-gen version for Xbox and PlayStation users, and a ton of digital card packs to open. These consist of one Captain’s Choice Pack, one unannounced Uniform Choice Pack, five Gold Choice Packs, 20 Show Packs, one Ballplayer Pack, one Derek Jeter Cover art bat Skin, and 30,000 Stubs for the game’s Diamond Dynasty Mode.

For those looking for a more physical version of the game, MLB The Show 23‘s The Captain Edition will also be available for $99.99. It includes many of the same digital rewards as the digital deluxe version, but in lower quantities, as players will only get 10,000 Stubs instead of 30,000, five The Show packs instead of 20, and two Gold Choice packs instead of five. This is to compensate for its physical offerings since this version includes a steelbook and New Era MLB The Show 9FIFTY Limited Edition hat. The Captain Edition for PlayStation systems contains a PS4 disc and PS5 download code.

Pre-orders for all editions of the game will go live on February 6 through select retailers and digital storefronts. Those who pre-order any edition get a Gold Choice Pack, too.

Developer San Diego Studio also revealed some information about the game’s upcoming technical test, noting that it will begin on February 15 and last through February 21, and that anyone with a PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch can participate. Unlike previous years, no sign-up will be required for the technical test, as it will just be available to download for free beginning on February 15.