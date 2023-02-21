Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Trailer Shows New Visuals, PS VR2 & Quest 2 Release Date

Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition was one of the games announced for PlayStation VR2’s launch window, but Survios was not more specific at the time. Now the company has confirmed that it will be launching on April 4 on PS VR2 as well as Meta Quest 2 and detailed some of its new features alongside a trailer.

The standard edition of the game will be $39.99 and the deluxe edition is $49.99, and PlayStation Plus users will get a 10% discount and a special Adonis Creed skin. Those with the original version of the game on PS VR can upgrade to the standard version of Championship Edition for $19.99 and the deluxe edition for $29.99.

Championship Edition includes a suite of upgrades over the 2018 original like better technical performance and quality-of-life upgrades including enhanced fidelity, 4K and HDR support, a 110-degree field of view, more accurate controller tracking, faster load times, cross-platform matchmaking, 3D audio, and haptic feedback in the headset and controllers. Some of these visual upgrades can be seen when compared to the trailer for the 2018 PS VR version.

There will also be new content, modes, and settings so players of all skill levels can “create a more immersive and personalized experience,” but there weren’t more concrete details. Survios also only specifically called out the PS VR2 version with those features, but it’s likely many of those will make their way to the Quest 2 port, too.

Survios also wasn’t more specific about the announced Creed III content, but did state that there will new story chapters, characters, and locations from the film. More information will be released soon, though.