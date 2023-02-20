Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded Trailer Previews Zombie Mayhem for PS VR2

Virtual reality zombie shooter Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded is set to launch alongside the PS VR2 on February 22, 2023. Developer XR Games has now finally released footage of the game in action, highlighting its chaotic zombie-shooting gameplay.

While the team didn’t actually show off the game during its reveal, this trailer demonstrates some of the aspects XR rebuilt for this upgraded PS VR2 port. These enhancements include new character models, animations, lighting, ragdoll physics, and music, as well as a revamped progression system, game hub, and cel-shaded art style. These visual changes can be most easily seen when compared to footage of its original release, which is still stylized but isn’t as cartoonish.

According to XR Games, Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded will also have a “whole host of brand-new gameplay content” like a new story mission, three remixed stages, and additional Gun Range challenges, as well as new guns, perks, and gun skins. Some of these additions are mentioned in the game’s trophy list, which also recently went live.

It also comes with features that will be exclusive to the PS VR2, including adaptive triggers that make weapons feel different from one another, haptic feedback on the controller and headset, and eye tracking, which allows for foveated rendering. This method is used to boost performance or visual quality since it makes the game look better where the player is looking.

The original 2021 release combined arcade light gun games with racing mechanics and tasked players with taking down zombies as fast as possible. The game features characters from the Zombieland franchise and the likenesses of Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin. However, only Breslin reprised her role for the game.