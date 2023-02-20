Midnight Suns’ Venom Gameplay Explainer Shows Strong Symbiote

Midnight Suns‘ Venom story trailer only vaguely hinted at how the symbiote would player during gameplay. Now, Firaxis Games has fully unveiled the character’s mechanics, showing how uses his unique powers to contribute to the team.

As was briefly spotted in that story trailer, Venom is built around his Ravenous meter. Ravenous makes Venom stronger and he starts every battle with a full bar. He gains one tick of Ravenous meter at the start of every turn, but his attacks consume one tick, too. Each tick lends him 17% more damage and there are three total.

The strategy comes with managing how to manage that resource and keep up that damage buff. Being friendly with Eddie Brock at the Abbey will unlock a passive that has a 25% chance to remove the Ravenous requirement. If players further bond with him, Venom’s first attack during each encounter won’t eat up a Ravenous stack.

Some of his other cards even have him earning Ravenous pips or don’t use up altogether if certain requirements are met. His unique Legendary Heroic card also plays into this economy, as it generates Heroism (instead of draining it), adds Quick to each attack (which refunds card plays on knockout), and draws a card for every killed foe, allowing users to perform lengthy combos if they play their cards right.

Venom will likely be $14.99 separately or part of the game’s $49.99 season pass. Deadpool released in January and Morbius and Storm are the next two heroes that will release in that same order throughout 2023. Firaxis still hasn’t detailed exactly when they’ll start dropping, but given this cadence, it’s possible that the team will drop one every month or so.