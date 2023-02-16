Midnight Suns’ Venom Trailer Unveils Redemption Arc & DLC Release Date, Free Trial on PC

Deadpool only just came to Midnight Suns, but its second character, Venom, is just around the corner. Firaxis Games released a trailer all about the symbiote, revealing a general overview of his storyline and that he will be joining the team on February 23.

The Redemption DLC is aptly titled because it has Venom joining the good guys after being one of the villains in the main campaign. It shows Eddie Brock grappling with what he’s done under Lilith’s spell while also teasing a showdown with Mephisto.

The trailer doesn’t reveal much in the way of gameplay, but it does hint a few new mechanics. Venom has a “Ravenous” meter, which likely gives him some unique properties. One of his cards also had him teaming up with another character on the team. His expansion also brings the Whisper Web into the Abbey. And while not explained, it was shown next to a bunch of computer monitors. More will inevitably be revealed in some sort of stream or character breakdown.

Venom will likely be $14.99 separately or part of the game’s $49.99 season pass. Morbius and Storm are the next two heroes that will release in that same order throughout 2023. Firaxis still hasn’t detailed exactly when they’ll start dropping, but given this cadence, it’s possible that the team will drop one every month or so.

This trailer debuted alongside another free trial. The game will be free to try on Steam on PC from now until February 19 at 10 a.m. PT. A trial for the PlayStation 5 version went live in January to coincide with Deadpool’s launch.