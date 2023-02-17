Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Is Getting a Prequel Comic

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is Rocksteady Studios’ long-awaited action game starring a lineup of notable DC characters. But this interpretation of the characters won’t be limited to the game, as DC has announced it will be getting its own prequel comic series called Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum.

How did Amanda Waller recruit the Suicide Squad to take on the Justice League? Find out in SUICIDE SQUAD: KILL ARKHAM ASYLUM, the official five-issue prequel to the highly anticipated video game from WB Games, Rocksteady Studios and DC.



Issue #1 on sale May 30. pic.twitter.com/G2PjiQ4zxj — DC (@DCComics) February 17, 2023

As announced on Twitter, Kill Arkham Asylum will have five issues and tell the story of how Amanda Waller recruited Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, Harley Quinn, and King Shark for the titular squad. The first issue will go on sale on May 30, which is slightly unusually because Kill the Justice League is being released on May 26, meaning the prequel comic is coming just after the game it is chronologically ahead of.

Regardless, DC games often have their own comic series. Gotham Knights got its own prequel series. The Batman: Arkham games also had their fair share of comic tie-ins, too, such as Batman: Arkham Asylum – The Road to Arkham, Batman: Arkham City – End Game, Batman: Arkham Knight – Batgirl Begins, and more. NetherRealm Studios’ Injustice games even had a lengthy comic run.