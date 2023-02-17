Horizon Call of the Mountain Launch Trailer Previews Big VR Adventure

Horizon Call of the Mountain is one of the few original titles launching with PlayStation VR2 and among the largest, too. Guerrilla Games and Firesprite showed more of that off with its new launch trailer, as it runs through some of the game’s more intense sequences.

The trailer stars disgraced Shadow Carja soldier Ryas and has him interacting with multiple recognizable robotic beasts like the Thunderjaw and familiar characters like Aloy and Marad. There’s plenty of climbing and shooting, which features a few Horizon staples such as the bow and arrow and sling.

While the game has yet to be released, reviews were generally favorable, as Call of the Mountain currently sits at an 82 on OpenCritic. Critics praised its visuals, but some weren’t as enthralled by its gameplay.