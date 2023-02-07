Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gameplay Footage Explores New Planet

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor may have gotten delayed, but that hasn’t stopped Respawn Entertainment from showing it off. The studio released a new nine-minute gameplay video of it in action, giving players a look at an all-new planet.

This planet is called Koboh, a rocky place with trees, wildlife, and plenty of hostile droids. These enemies mean that Cal is able to show off his skills in combat, which includes plenty of new moves, as well as abilities from the first game. While it is not paired with a descriptive voiceover, it does appear to show off the wider exploration and more detailed combat Game Director Stig Asmussen spoke of in December 2022.

It’s possible that these systems will be further explained later in February, as the game the star of IGN’s IGN First coverage.