Titanfall/Apex Legends Single-Player Game Reportedly Canceled

On January 31, Respawn Entertainment announced that it was delaying Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and sunsetting Apex Legends Mobile, a one-two punch of less-than-ideal news. However, a new report has alleged that there was a third story that didn’t make it into that same batch of announcements. And this report states that Electronic Arts canceled a single-player title set in the Titanfall and Apex Legends universe.

Bloomberg’s report notes that this unannounced game was codenamed Titanfall Legends or TFL. Mohammad Alavi, a senior game designer on Titanfall 2 and one of the designers in earlier Call of Duty games, was directing the game until he left in early 2022 for an unannounced startup, according to his LinkedIn page. There were no other details in the report explaining what happened or why EA pulled the plug.

Given the description, this is seemingly the same game that insider Jeff Grubb spoke of in January 2022. Grubb said this shooter was going to focus on “mobility” and “style” and wasn’t a sequel to the first two Titanfall games. However, these aspects were not present in the Bloomberg report. It also might have been the same game that had job listings pointing to a single-player adventure.

According to Bloomberg, EA is trying to find positions for 50 people who were part of that team. Those who can’t find a new home within the company will be given severance packages and laid off. Neither Respawn nor EA have commented on the report.

Respawn said in December 2021 that Titanfall will continue, but it remains to be seen how, especially in lieu of this reported cancelation. Titanfall has lived on in some sense through Apex Legends, but there has not been a Titanfall game since 2016’s Titanfall 2, which is widely regarded as one of the best first-person shooters of the last generation.