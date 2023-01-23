The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution PS VR2, PC Release Date Revealed, First Game Headed to PS VR2

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution was already confirmed for PlayStation VR2’s launch window. And not only did Skydance Interactive announce its release date for PS VR2 as well as PC headsets, it also revealed that the first game would be coming to PS VR2 on the same day, as well.

Retribution will come out on PS VR2 and PC on March 21 for $39.99 like the Meta Quest 2 version that released in December 2022. These new ports will even some improvements based upon feedback from that version, but those changes haven’t been specified. Saves will also be transferrable between all three platforms (PS VR2, Steam, and Meta). Skydance is also giving away an in-game weapon called “The Orphan” to players across all platforms on March 23.

There’s no word on the original PS VR version, as that platform was left out of the announcement. However, the team said to “stay tuned” in regards to that port.

January 23 also marks the first game’s third anniversary. And to celebrate, Skydance announced that the first game is also coming to PS VR2 on March 21 and will be a free upgrade for those who have already purchased it. Free PS VR2 upgrades have been rare, as many studios have chosen to charge for the newer version. Saints & Sinners was previously free on PlayStation Plus in November 2021, so it remains to be seen if those who grabbed it during that time will get the free upgrade, too.

Meta players can currently buy the first two games in a bundle on sale for $59.99. There’s also a free limited-time demo for the first game that will let users play the first 30 minutes. Both the bundle sale and demo will be available until February 6.